RailTel receives work order worth Rs 170.11 cr from Puducherry Govt.

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Govt. of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management for designing, development, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

The total value of the work is Rs. 170.11 crore.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:32 IST

