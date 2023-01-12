RailTel receives work order worth Rs 170.11 cr from Puducherry Govt.

-
ALSO READ
RailTel Corporation bags Rs 170 crore contract from Puducherry Government
3i Infotech gains after consortium bags WiFi monetisation project from RailTel Corp
HUL, Sah Polymers, Route Mobile in focus
HFCL gains on bagging APOs worth Rs 448-cr from BSNL, RailTel
RailTel gains on bagging order worth Rs 186 cr
-
The total value of the work is Rs. 170.11 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU