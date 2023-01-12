JUST IN
TPF important step in forging robust bilateral trade ties and strengthen India-US economic relationship
Maruti Suzuki India strengthens its SUV line-up with FRONX and JIMNY

Maruti Suzuki India today unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.

Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki's SUV lineage, both FRONX and JIMNY will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's robust SUV line-up.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 11:47 IST

