Maruti Suzuki India strengthens its SUV line-up with FRONX and JIMNY

Maruti Suzuki India today unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.

Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki's SUV lineage, both FRONX and JIMNY will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's robust SUV line-up.

