TVS Motor intends to invest Rs 1000 cr in Madhya Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
J K Cements' unit commences operations at new facility at Panna, MP
Reliance Retail acquires METRO Cash & Carry India
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1150 cr via NCD issuance
India Cements divest stake in Springway Mining for Rs 477 crore
-
Over a period of time, this could entail an investment of over Rs.1,000 crore and generating direct and indirect employment in Madhya Pradesh of over 2,000 jobs. The announcement was made at the Global Investors Summit 2023 held at Indore in the presence of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU