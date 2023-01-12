JUST IN
TVS Motor intends to invest Rs 1000 cr in Madhya Pradesh

TVS Motor Company expressed its intention to invest in Madhya Pradesh for its potential future two-wheeler and three-wheeler expansion in electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Over a period of time, this could entail an investment of over Rs.1,000 crore and generating direct and indirect employment in Madhya Pradesh of over 2,000 jobs. The announcement was made at the Global Investors Summit 2023 held at Indore in the presence of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:38 IST

