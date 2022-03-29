PNC Infratech wins NHAI road project worth Rs 1575 crore

-
PNC Infratech has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder on 29 March 2022 for a NHAI Project of "Construction of 6 Lane with Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km 26.000 to km 97.000, MIVKN Border (Badadat) to Maradgi S Andola section of NH - 150C (Package- II of Akkalkot to KN/TS Border section) on Hybrid Annuity Mode", for a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 1575.0 crore.
The Project is to be constructed in 30 months and operated for 15 years post construction.
