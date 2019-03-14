JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices provisionally end on flat note

Volatile session ends almost flat
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra to acquire Japanese network services provider - K-Vision Co.

Capital Market 

Tech Mahindra announced that the Investment Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the proposal to acquire 100% shareholding in K-Vision Co., through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe).

The deal was signed on 14 March 2019 and the transaction in expected to close by 31 March 2019.

The enterprise value of the deal is USD 1.5 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements