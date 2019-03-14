Tech Mahindra to acquire Japanese network services provider - K-Vision Co.

announced that the of the Board of Directors has approved the proposal to acquire 100% shareholding in K-Vision Co., through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Engineering Services (Europe).

The deal was signed on 14 March 2019 and the transaction in expected to close by 31 March 2019.

The enterprise value of the deal is USD 1.5 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)