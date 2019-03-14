Tech Mahindra to acquire Japanese network services provider - K-Vision Co.

-
Tech Mahindra announced that the Investment Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the proposal to acquire 100% shareholding in K-Vision Co., through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe).
The deal was signed on 14 March 2019 and the transaction in expected to close by 31 March 2019.
The enterprise value of the deal is USD 1.5 million.
