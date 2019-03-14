CMI gets vendor approval from prestigious Companies

-
CMI has received Vendor approval for manufacturing & supply of XLPE/PVC Power Cable and PVC insulated Control Cable for Power Grid Projects. The company has received Vendor approval for manufacturing of Power cables, control cables, telephone cables and Optical fibre cables from Airport Authority of India. The company has also become approved vendor of electrical Power cables for Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders and of all type of cables for Jawahar lal Nehru Port trust.
