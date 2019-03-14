CMI gets vendor approval from prestigious Companies

CMI has received Vendor approval for & supply of XLPE/PVC and PVC insulated Control Cable for The company has received Vendor approval for of Power cables, control cables, telephone and from of The company has also become approved vendor of electrical Power for Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders and of all type of cables for Jawahar lal Nehru Port trust.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)