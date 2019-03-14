Dhruv Consultancy Services receives contract for road project in Jharkhand

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received for the "Supervision Consultancy Services" for the "Constructions of Peripherial Roads of New Vidhansabha in the State of (Length - 4.841 km) from the office of the Member (Technical) State Highways Authority of Jharkhand, Govt. of by the Company being the member in the joint capacity with and in the form of Dhruv Consultancy Services - in association with Infratech Management.

Contract amount will be Rs. 2.28 crore for the said Construction Supervision Consultancy Services for which the contract period will be 48 months.

