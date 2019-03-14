JUST IN
Business Standard

Dhruv Consultancy Services receives contract for road project in Jharkhand

Capital Market 

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received Letter of Award for the "Supervision Consultancy Services" for the "Constructions of Peripherial Roads of New Vidhansabha in the State of Jharkhand (Length - 4.841 km) from the office of the Member (Technical) State Highways Authority of Jharkhand, Govt. of Jharkhand by the Company being the member in the joint capacity with and in the form of Dhruv Consultancy Services - in association with DSD Infratech Management.

Contract amount will be Rs. 2.28 crore for the said Construction Supervision Consultancy Services for which the contract period will be 48 months.

First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 16:50 IST

