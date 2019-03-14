Dhruv Consultancy Services receives contract for road project in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand govt to look into Journalist Security Act of other
Cong indulged in politics of regionalism and casteism during
No plans to give reservation in private sector: Jharkhand CM
70,000 Jharkhand policemen start agitation for seven-point demand
Ashoka Buildcon update on NHAI road project in Jharkhand
-
Dhruv Consultancy Services has received Letter of Award for the "Supervision Consultancy Services" for the "Constructions of Peripherial Roads of New Vidhansabha in the State of Jharkhand (Length - 4.841 km) from the office of the Member (Technical) State Highways Authority of Jharkhand, Govt. of Jharkhand by the Company being the member in the joint capacity with and in the form of Dhruv Consultancy Services - in association with DSD Infratech Management.
Contract amount will be Rs. 2.28 crore for the said Construction Supervision Consultancy Services for which the contract period will be 48 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU