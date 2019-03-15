JUST IN
Board of Gujarat Borosil appoints directors

With effect from 01 April 2019

The Board of Gujarat Borosil through resolution by circulation has appointed Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide (DIN: 03304262) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing General Meeting.

