Board of Gujarat Borosil appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Manush claims double crown at national TT championships
Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit rises 426.73% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Govt to shut down PSU mired in corruption charges
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez engaged!
Gujarat panel report spells 'windfall' for private power players
-
With effect from 01 April 2019The Board of Gujarat Borosil through resolution by circulation has appointed Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide (DIN: 03304262) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU