JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Punjab National Bank announces appointment of Executive Director
Business Standard

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution USP, 2% w/w. The ANDA was filed by Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) which was amalgamated with Alembic.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pennsaid Topical Solution, 2% w/w, of Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC (Horizon).

Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution is indicated for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee(s).

Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution USP, 2% w/w has an estimated market size of US$512 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU