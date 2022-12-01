JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank announces appointment of Executive Director

Capital Market 

Punjab National Bank announced that M.

Paramasivam has assumed the office of Executive Director of the Bank on 01 December 2022 in terms of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India Notification for a period of three years or until further orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU