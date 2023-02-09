Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2022 quarter
AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crorePolylink Polymers (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.8813.40 -19 OPM %1.934.93 -PBDT0.230.72 -68 PBT00.51 -100 NP00.38 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU