JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers turn rangebound, metal stocks lose shine
Business Standard

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crore

Polylink Polymers (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.8813.40 -19 OPM %1.934.93 -PBDT0.230.72 -68 PBT00.51 -100 NP00.38 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU