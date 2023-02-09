Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crore

Polylink Polymers (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.81% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.8813.401.934.930.230.7200.5100.38

