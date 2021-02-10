Polyplex Corp spurts on strong Q3 results, dividend bounty

-
-
Polyplex Corporation jumped 15.23% to Rs 867.05 after the company posted an 81.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.73 crore on a 13.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1237.22 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.Consolidated profit before tax grew by 77.9% to Rs 268.76 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Current tax expense fell 20.1% to Rs 21.07 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2021.
Further, the company's board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. Record date for the same has been fixed at 19 February 2021. The dividend yield stands at 13.28% on yesterday's closing price of Rs 752.45.
Polyplex Corporation is among the world's largest manufacturers of thin polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film.
