Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2021.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2021.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 296.75 at 10-Feb-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1000 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2958 shares in the past one month.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd surged 18.89% to Rs 45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd gained 17.23% to Rs 941. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5955 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd spurt 14.94% to Rs 30. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48661 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)