Spandana Sphoorty slumps after dismal Q3 numbers

-
ALSO READ
COVID-19 Offers An Opportunity To Build Long Term Resilience For Indian Microfinance Sector
RBI Says Applicable Average Base Rate To Be Charged By NBFC-MFIs For Next Quarter Will Be 7.96%
Manappuram Finance plans raising funds via borrowings
Spandana Sphoorty spurts after board approves NCD issue
Spandana Sphoorty drops after poor Q1 result
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial tumbled 4.64% to Rs 725.25 after the microfinance lender reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.72 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 129.53 crore in Q3 FY20.
Total income fell 4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 344.26 crore during the quarter. Impairment charge on financial instruments and other provisions stood at Rs 199.93 crore in Q3 December 2020, steeply higher than Rs 41.54 crore in Q3 December 2019.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 36.56 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 175.80 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax outgo declined by 87.5% YoY to Rs 3.23 crore during the period under review.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a non-banking financial company - micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU