Polyplex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd, Affle India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd and Magma Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2021.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 856 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7032 shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 244.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Affle India Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 4536.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7806 shares in the past one month.
Ircon International Ltd exploded 7.54% to Rs 99.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Magma Fincorp Ltd jumped 7.51% to Rs 83.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
