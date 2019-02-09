Polytex India standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Polytex India declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.23 -13 OPM %30.0056.52 -PBDT0.060.13 -54 PBT0.060.13 -54 NP0.060.13 -54

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

