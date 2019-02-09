Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 91.83% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.81% to Rs 437.93 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 91.83% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.81% to Rs 437.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 317.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales437.93317.78 38 OPM %7.217.80 -PBDT16.7310.47 60 PBT10.605.59 90 NP6.813.55 92
