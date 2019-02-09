Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the December 2018 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Cummins India standalone net profit rises 8.65% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 1205.59 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 23.64% to Rs 144.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 189.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1205.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1106.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1205.591106.31 9 OPM %24.9626.21 -PBDT299.87365.84 -18 PBT216.50285.92 -24 NP144.70189.50 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU