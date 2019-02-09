JUST IN
Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 1205.59 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 23.64% to Rs 144.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 189.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1205.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1106.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1205.591106.31 9 OPM %24.9626.21 -PBDT299.87365.84 -18 PBT216.50285.92 -24 NP144.70189.50 -24

