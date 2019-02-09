Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 13.07 croreNet profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 99.57% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.0710.86 20 OPM %8.955.06 -PBDT1.0229.08 -96 PBT0.1228.09 -100 NP0.1228.09 -100
