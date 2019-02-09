Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 9.53% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 70.00 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma rose 9.53% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 70.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales70.0063.33 11 OPM %9.108.76 -PBDT7.537.12 6 PBT7.116.68 6 NP5.404.93 10
