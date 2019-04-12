Positive market breadth

Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 81.95 points or 0.21% at 38,688.96. The index was up 18.35 points or 0.16% at 11,615.05.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.14%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.19%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1072 shares rose and 757 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Asian Paints (up 1.18%), ITC (up 0.86%), (up 0.73%), (up 0.5%) and (up 0.5%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 0.86%), (down 0.64%), (down 0.44%), (down 0.35%) and (down 0.22%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

rose 0.65%. said it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company (limited liability company) 'Narayana Health North America LLC' in Delaware, on 9 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 April 2019.

rose 0.43%. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in from Global Quality Assurance for $5.5 million. The said acquisition is anticipated to be completed by 30 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 April 2019.

On the macro front, industrial production data for February 2019 will be unveiled after market hours today, 12 April 2019. The inflation rate for March 2019 will also be announced today.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings. US stocks were little changed on Thursday as growing anxiety over a global economic slowdown offset upbeat data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)