Positive market breadth

Volatility struck bourses in morning trade as the key indices regained strength soon after trimming early gains. At 10:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 152.79 points or 0.39% at 39,039.43. The index was up 35.30 points or 0.30% at 11,707.45. Shares of index heavyweight gained.

Local stocks drifted higher in early trade tracking mostly positive Asian stocks with the Sensex regaining the psychological 39,000 level.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.34%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.13%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 927 shares rose and 768 shares fell. A total of 80 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight gained 1.55% to Rs 751.90

(HDFC AMC) dropped 4.65% after the company announced that it has decided to provide a liquidity arrangement to certain fixed maturity plan (FMP) schemes of The company also stated that arrangements have drafted to deal with the illiquidity faced by such FMP schemes due to their exposure to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by and Sprit Infrapower & Multiventures, promoted by the (collectively companies). The liquidity arrangement may involve an aggregate outlay not exceeding Rs 500 crore and will be put in place shortly.

dropped 2.99% while and Investment was up 1.76% after the announced that transferred its 27% stake in to & Investment. has now become a subsidiary of & investments.

was up 2.22% after the company announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement with Winnercom Co., The joint venture is being established for and selling, electronic parts and accessories for the automotive industries in

Overseas, most Asian stocks rose as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting due to start Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed higher Monday on the back of strong gains in and entertainment shares such as and

The begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday. The central is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged this time but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)