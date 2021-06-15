Power Finance Corp Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 3,906 cr

On a consolidated basis, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a net profit of Rs 3,906 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 693.71 crore in Q4 FY20.Total income increased 11.69% to Rs 18,155.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,005 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1,575.89 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company said it has not experienced any significant impact on its liquidity position due to access to diversified sources of borrowings. The company continues to be well geared to meet its funding needs. Power Finance assured that it given its credit worthiness and well established relationship with lenders, it can mobilize funds from domestic and international markets.
The company reported a 65.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 15,716 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over year ended March 2020 (FY20). Total income grew by 15.13% to Rs 71,700.51 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Meanwhile, the board has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
PFC is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund based support for the development of the Indian power sector.
Shares of PFC were down 0.39% at Rs 129.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU