Bajaj Auto Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4142.25, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15889.2. The Sensex is at 52830.7, up 0.53%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 7.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10753.1, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85183 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

