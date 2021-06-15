Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 8.09 points or 0.31% at 2628.27 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.88%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.3%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.22%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.17%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, PTC India Ltd (up 9.51%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.94%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 213.26 or 0.41% at 52764.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.1 points or 0.37% at 15869.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.35 points or 0.46% at 25189.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.93 points or 0.43% at 7912.91.

On BSE,1975 shares were trading in green, 1146 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)