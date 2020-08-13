Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 16870.16 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 22.80% to Rs 2683.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2184.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 16870.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14573.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16870.1614573.28 16 OPM %91.7495.97 -PBDT4631.484068.06 14 PBT4625.914062.94 14 NP2683.202184.99 23
