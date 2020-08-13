Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 16870.16 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 22.80% to Rs 2683.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2184.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 16870.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14573.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

