Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 8757.67 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 22.91% to Rs 1699.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1382.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 8757.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7580.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8757.677580.62 16 OPM %88.9296.35 -PBDT2128.291942.35 10 PBT2126.351940.63 10 NP1699.561382.76 23

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:34 IST

