Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 8757.67 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 22.91% to Rs 1699.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1382.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 8757.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7580.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8757.677580.6288.9296.352128.291942.352126.351940.631699.561382.76

