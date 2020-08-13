Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kintech Renewables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Victoria Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 5.56 croreNet profit of Anshuni Commercials reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.08% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.560 0 5.563.25 71 OPM %3.600 -3.6010.15 - PBDT0.200.02 900 0.200.33 -39 PBT0.200.01 1900 0.200.32 -38 NP0.14-0.07 LP 0.140.24 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU