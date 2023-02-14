Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 17.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 53.59 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 17.24% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.5954.2736.3540.5616.0618.8014.3316.678.8310.67

