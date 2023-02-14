JUST IN
Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 17.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 53.59 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 17.24% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.5954.27 -1 OPM %36.3540.56 -PBDT16.0618.80 -15 PBT14.3316.67 -14 NP8.8310.67 -17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

