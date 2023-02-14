Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.92% to Rs 29.96 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 29.50% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.92% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.9642.75 -30 OPM %40.7240.09 -PBDT14.2820.13 -29 PBT14.1119.92 -29 NP10.4914.88 -30
