Power Finance Corporation Ltd in demand

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.3, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.25% in last one year as compared to a 42.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 49% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.3, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 15759.2. The Sensex is at 52546.32, down 1.12%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 3.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16884.1, down 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

