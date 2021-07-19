Biocon Ltd spurts 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.45, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.87% in last one year as compared to a 43.09% jump in NIFTY and a 42.18% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.45, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 15771.3. The Sensex is at 52587.77, down 1.04%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 1.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14635.05, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 411.2, up 0.07% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 3.87% in last one year as compared to a 43.09% jump in NIFTY and a 42.18% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 177.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)