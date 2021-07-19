Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1279.5, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 263.08% in last one year as compared to a 43.09% gain in NIFTY and a 155.09% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1279.5, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 15771.3. The Sensex is at 52587.77, down 1.04%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 15.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5391.3, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1281, up 0.15% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 263.08% in last one year as compared to a 43.09% gain in NIFTY and a 155.09% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

