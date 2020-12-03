Power Finance Corporation Ltd jumps 4.42%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 114.55, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is flat in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.55, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 25.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14187.5, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.7, up 4.04% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is flat in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)