Power Grid, ACC, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

-
ALSO READ
Poonawalla Fincorp director resigns
Poonawalla Fincorp intimates of termination of investment agreement with LeapFrog
Poonawalla Fincorp slumps after Sebi bars MD, seven others for insider trading
Poonawalla Fincorp tumbles after MD Abhay Bhutada resigns
Poonawalla Fincorp receives upgrade in ratings and outlook from CARE
-
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,292.97 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,367.71 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 10723.61 crore from Rs 10359.48 crore YoY.
ACC: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 281 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 472 crore in Q4FY20. Net sales rose to Rs 4137 crore from Rs 4066 crore YoY.
Tata Power: The company reported 74% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 552 crore on 42% rise in revenue to Rs 11015 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company reported 58% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 29 crore on 36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1098.40 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported 22.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 604.3 crore on 1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 6002.2 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of its authorized generic version of Par Pharmaceutical's VASOSTRICT (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials in the U.S. Market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Lupin: The pharma major announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Medis for Lupin's orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU