Power Grid, ACC, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,292.97 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,367.71 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 10723.61 crore from Rs 10359.48 crore YoY.

ACC: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 281 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 472 crore in Q4FY20. Net sales rose to Rs 4137 crore from Rs 4066 crore YoY.

Tata Power: The company reported 74% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 552 crore on 42% rise in revenue to Rs 11015 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company reported 58% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 29 crore on 36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1098.40 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported 22.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 604.3 crore on 1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 6002.2 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of its authorized generic version of Par Pharmaceutical's VASOSTRICT (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials in the U.S. Market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Lupin: The pharma major announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Medis for Lupin's orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine).

