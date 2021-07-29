Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.9, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.34% in last one year as compared to a 42.3% rally in NIFTY and a 23.28% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.9, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15798.65. The Sensex is at 52732.6, up 0.55%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 3.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19011.75, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.2, down 25.94% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 27.34% in last one year as compared to a 42.3% rally in NIFTY and a 23.28% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)