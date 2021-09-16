Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stays in winning mode

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.15, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.72% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 37.87% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.15, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17584.15. The Sensex is at 59003.98, up 0.48%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 1.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21350.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 180.45, up 0.98% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 42.72% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 37.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

