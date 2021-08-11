Power Grid posts Q1 PAT of Rs 5,998 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India reported a sharp spurt in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,998 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 2,048 crore in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated net sales grew 8% to Rs 10,216 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 9,457 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Meanwhile, profit before tax stood sharply higher at Rs 7,391 crore in Q1 FY22, 154% higher than Rs 2,906 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 51.34% in the electric utility manufacturing company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were trading 0.52% higher at Rs 173.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)