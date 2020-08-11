Power Grid reports poor Q1 result

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in directorate
Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval for Rs 239.89 cr
Power Grid gains after declaring Q4 result
PGCIL Director (Operations) assumes additional charge of Director (Finance)
Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in company secretary
-
Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit fell 18.15% to Rs 2,048.42 crore on 9.24% rise in total income to Rs 10,258.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
The company has given a consolidated one-time rebate of Rs 1,075 crore to DISCOMs and Power Departments of States / Union Territories for passing on to end consumers on account of COVID-19 pandemic against the billing of April 2020 and May 2020. Due to this consolidated one-time rebate, there is a reduction in the profit for the current quarter.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 August 2020. Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.8% to settle at Rs 177.30 yesterday.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU