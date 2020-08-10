Container Corporation Of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Birla Corporation Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2020.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd tumbled 15.18% to Rs 386.45 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87324 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd crashed 6.84% to Rs 608.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13550 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd lost 4.88% to Rs 64.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd plummeted 4.86% to Rs 182. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 4.58% to Rs 241.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

