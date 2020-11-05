HPCL, Lupin, Pidilite Industries to be watched

HPCL reported its Q2 September 2020 result on Wednesday. The company's net profit surged 135.4% to Rs 2,247.75 crore on 14.16% decline in total income to Rs 52,590.08 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The board of the state-run oil marketing company also approved a proposal to buyback shares worth upto Rs 2500 crore at a maximum buyback price of Rs 250 per equity share.

Lupin reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 211 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 127.10 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total revenue from operations fell 1.2% to Rs 3835 crore.

Pidilite Industries reported 9.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 356.42 crore on 2.1% increase in total income to Rs 1,902.63 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 83.99% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.55 crore on 12.92% rise in total income to Rs 1,149.60 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Godrej Agrovet reported 2.92% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.04 crore on 6.08% fall in total income to Rs 1,749.47 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Indian Hotels Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 230.01 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 71.31 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 66.62% to Rs 344.03 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)