Power Grid to raise up to Rs 900 cr via bond issuance

Power Grid Corporation of India has approved raising of up to Rs 900 crore through issue of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXI (71st) Issue 2022-23 on private placement basis by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission(PMTL).

