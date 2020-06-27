Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 20.52% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 594.56 croreNet profit of Power Mech Projects declined 10.26% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 594.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 654.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.97% to Rs 131.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 2164.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2261.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales594.56654.99 -9 2164.682261.30 -4 OPM %10.9512.75 -12.5112.86 - PBDT45.7671.10 -36 207.62251.37 -17 PBT36.3260.21 -40 168.20205.57 -18 NP31.4034.99 -10 131.33121.64 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU