Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 594.56 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects declined 10.26% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 594.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 654.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.97% to Rs 131.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 2164.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2261.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

594.56654.992164.682261.3010.9512.7512.5112.8645.7671.10207.62251.3736.3260.21168.20205.5731.4034.99131.33121.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)