Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 178.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arshiya standalone net profit rises 138.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Arshiya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1078.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ascendas India Trust buys Arshiya's warehouse at Khurja in UP for Rs 95 cr
Muslim woman artiste captivates ''Yakshagana'' stage in
-
Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 65.80 croreNet Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 97.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 65.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 462.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 267.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 294.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65.8072.85 -10 294.48289.37 2 OPM %37.108.79 -31.578.99 - PBDT-58.18-64.16 9 -230.12-224.98 -2 PBT-93.42-87.22 -7 -372.97-319.18 -17 NP-178.26-97.53 -83 -462.16-267.58 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU