Business Standard

United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.16% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net loss of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.16% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.251.74 -28 OPM %14.408.62 -PBDT0.130.08 63 PBT00.03 -100 NP-0.010.02 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:37 IST

