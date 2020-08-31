United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Vardhman Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Hume Pipe Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.16% to Rs 1.25 croreNet loss of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.16% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.251.74 -28 OPM %14.408.62 -PBDT0.130.08 63 PBT00.03 -100 NP-0.010.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU