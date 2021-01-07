TCS ranks #1 for customer satisfaction in France

In the Whitelane Research 2020 IT Sourcing Study

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number 1 for customer satisfaction in France in the Whitelane Research 2020 IT Sourcing Study, Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers.

The survey ranked 29 IT service providers based on responses from more than 160 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top IT spending organizations in France. It investigated 480 unique IT sourcing relationships as well as more than 300 cloud sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine key performance indicators along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.

TCS was ranked number one by its clients for the second consecutive year, with an overall satisfaction score of 82%, compared to the industry average of 71%. It also received the highest scores across Innovation, Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality and Business Understanding.

