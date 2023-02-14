JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with major gains; Nifty above 17,900
Business Standard

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 26.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 171.91 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 26.94% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 171.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.91142.64 21 OPM %12.1213.07 -PBDT21.0918.56 14 PBT17.6615.72 12 NP13.4310.58 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU