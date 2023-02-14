Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 26.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 171.91 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 26.94% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 171.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.171.91142.6412.1213.0721.0918.5617.6615.7213.4310.58

