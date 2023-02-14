Kwality Credit & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
RVNL, Suryoday Bank, India Pesticides in focus
Indices pare some losses; broader markets turn positive
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 croreNet loss of Kwality Credit & Leasing reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 OPM %-27.2727.27 -PBDT-0.030.03 PL PBT-0.030.03 PL NP-0.030.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU