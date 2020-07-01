Prakash Steelage reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 8.08 croreNet loss of Prakash Steelage reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 32.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.089.51 -15 32.5042.99 -24 OPM %-8.29-7.99 -11.206.35 - PBDT-0.2321.50 PL 4.3425.01 -83 PBT-0.6720.93 PL 2.3222.65 -90 NP-0.9712.02 PL -0.2413.74 PL
