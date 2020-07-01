Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 31.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1532.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 260.08 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 47.14% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 260.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 45.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 928.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 932.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales260.08273.05 -5 928.73932.32 0 OPM %7.794.62 -7.336.18 - PBDT24.0616.01 50 77.8970.31 11 PBT21.6114.17 53 68.9261.93 11 NP14.179.63 47 45.6241.53 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU