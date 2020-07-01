JUST IN
Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 260.08 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 47.14% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 260.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 45.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 928.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 932.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales260.08273.05 -5 928.73932.32 0 OPM %7.794.62 -7.336.18 - PBDT24.0616.01 50 77.8970.31 11 PBT21.6114.17 53 68.9261.93 11 NP14.179.63 47 45.6241.53 10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:32 IST

