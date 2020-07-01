Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 260.08 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 47.14% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 260.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 45.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 928.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 932.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

